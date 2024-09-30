St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2025 to be held on June 18-21 — Roscongress

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 18-21, 2025, the Roscongress Foundation said in a statement.

"The 28th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 18-21, 2025," the statement reads.

Next year’s forum will take place at a critical moment for the global economy, when the challenges of sustainable development, digitalization and climate change require coordinated efforts, Adviser to the Russian President, Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said, adding that the forum would be not only an arena for strategic discussions, but also a platform for finding practical solutions to adapt the global economy to the new realities.

A total of 21,800 people from 139 countries and territories took part in this year’s forum in Russia’s second-biggest city and 1,073 agreements totaling over 6.4 trillion rubles ($71.87 bln) were concluded, he noted.

"It is important to note the participation of a large number of representatives of BRICS countries, where Russia holds the presidency in 2024. The presence of the BRICS countries not only strengthened economic cooperation, but also facilitated the creation of new initiatives in the field of sustainable development and infrastructure projects. These achievements confirm the need to continue the dialogue at the highest level. I am confident that SPIEF 2025 will become a key instrument for developing new strategies to cope with global economic challenges," Kobyakov stressed.