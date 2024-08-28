Imports to Turkey from Russia exceed $25.8 bln in January-July — statistical institute

ISTANBUL, August 28. /TASS/. Russia accounted for the largest share of Turkey’s imports in January-July 2024, which amounted to $25.8 bln, according to figures provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

Last year import of Russian goods to Turkey totaled $28.38 bln in the same period.

Russia in terms of imports to Turkey was followed by China ($25.4 bln) in January-July 2024. In July, China outpaced Russia as it supplied $4.1 bln worth of goods to Turkey, while imports from Russia amounted to $3.7 bln.