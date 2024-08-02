US Treasury renews license for operations with Moscow Exchange until October 12

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury extended the general license for transactions with the Moscow Exchange, the National Settlement Depository and the National Clearing Center of Russia until October 12, according to its written statement.

The previous version of the general license of US authorities authorized such transactions until August 13.

The Treasury introduced sanctions against the Moscow Exchange in June. The sanction list also includes the National Settlement Depository and the National Clearing Center (members of the Moscow Exchange group).