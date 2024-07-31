Kaliningrad Region to get extra funding for marine transportation — Russian PM

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Kaliningrad Region will receive 1.4 bln rubles ($16.2 mln) for marine transportation subsidizing, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Cabinet meeting.

"We will further allocate 1.4 bln rubles under the assignment of the head of state. These funds will exactly be used to subsidize transportation of 500,000 metric tons of cargoes required for Kaliningrad Region’s development. We expect that such decision will strengthen transport connectivity of our country, help to create the base for economic growth continuation, and, most importantly, for growing prosperity of our citizens," Mishustin said.

The greater portion of the cargo turnover with the Kaliningrad Region is by sea and availability of required maritime transport will make it possible to assure reliability connectivity of the region with the whole country, the prime minister noted.