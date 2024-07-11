International Exhibition Innoprom in Ekaterinburg was visited by over 45,000 people

YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. The International Industrial Exhibition"Innoprom has ended in Ekaterinburg. It was visited by 47,000 people, representatives of 60 countries, the press service of the exhibition reported.

"On July 11 the 14th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom ended at the Ekaterinburg EXPO, which was visited by 47,000 people. <...> The exhibition was visited by representatives of 60 countries, including Austria, Algeria, Bahrain, Vietnam, Zimbabwe, India, China, Myanmar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and others," the statement said.

It was noted that this year the total exhibition area was 50,000 square meters, where 900 companies and organizations presented their products in four pavilions. National collective exhibitions were presented by six countries: the United Arab Emirates, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. In addition, about 300 companies from China and companies from Belarus, Hungary, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan participated with industrial stands.

This year, the United Arab Emirates was a partner country, with an official delegation of more than 200 people. The delegation was headed by Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and High Technology.

The International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom is one of the largest in Russia and the EAEU. It is held annually in Ekaterinburg since 2010 (the exception was 2020, when the exhibition was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic).