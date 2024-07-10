Number of small, medium-sized enterprises in Russia rises by 4% over year

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The number of small and medium-sized enterprises in Russia increased by 4% over the year to 6.2 mln, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Today in Russia 6.2 mln SMEs are developing their business, including more than 4 mln individual entrepreneurs and 2.2 mln legal entities. Over the year the number of SMEs has increased by 254,000. The positive dynamics of the development of the SME sector shows that it is ready for quality growth," Novak was quoted in the Telegram channel of the Russian government. He clarified that the growth for the year was 4%.

On July 10 the annual update of the Unified Register of SMEs was held. As part of it, information on companies that no longer meet the criteria for SMEs or have not submitted the necessary reporting documents is excluded.