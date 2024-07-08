Researchers complete work on Barents Sea section

BARENTS SEA, July 8. /TASS/. The Arctic Floating University expedition onboard the Professor Molchanov research vessel completed work on the oceanology section from Cape Flora of the Northbrook Island, Franz Josef Land, to the Russian Harbor of Novaya Zemlya, a TASS correspondent reported from aboard the vessel.

A section is a line with points with fixed coordinates, where scientists make measurements and take water samples. The scientists had to work in difficult conditions: strong waves and wind gusts up to 25 m/s in the Barents Sea. "We were almost blown away, and yet we've managed to make 14 planned stations," Viktor Merkulov of the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute told TASS.

During work at the stations, scientists lower a rosette with bathometers to the bottom. They sample water at different depths, and the devices measure temperature and salinity. Samples for oxygen content and other hydro-chemical parameters were taken at the stations. The scientists sampled water from different horizons and sediments for microplastics, heavy metals, organic pollutants and radionuclides, as well as samples for plankton.

The Professor Molchanov is heading for the Russian Harbor Bay. "When we sail to the destination, we'll see what weather will be like, we'll expect the wind to weaken. In case of good conditions, we'll organize walking ashore," the expedition's leader Alexander Saburov said.

Arctic Floating University - 2024

On June 25, the Arctic Floating University departed from Arkhangelsk to conduct research in the White and Barents Seas, on the Kolguev Island, on islands of Novaya Zemlya and Franz Josef Land.

The project's partners and sponsors are the Arkhangelsk Region's government, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the Russian Geographical Society, VTB Bank, Norilsk Nickel, Roshydromet (the hydrometeorology service), the Russian Arctic National Park, the Floating University Coordination Center at MIPT (Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology; also known as PhysTech), the Nauka (Science) year-round youth educational center.

The Arctic Floating University's expeditions continue under the Science and Universities national project, implemented by Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education.