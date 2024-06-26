Electricity output in Russia up 3.7% in January-May to 524 bln kW per hour — Rosstat

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Electricity output in Russia rose by 3.7% in January-May 2024 year-on-year to 524 bln kWh, Rosstat reported.

In particular, Russian thermal power plants boosted generation by 2.3% in five months in annual terms to 341 bln kWh, while May output fell by 19%. They remain the main supplier of electricity to the country's unified energy system.

Nuclear and hydroelectric power plants boosted generation by 0.4% and by 13.1% in January-May, respectively, to 88.8 and 90.6 bln kWh.