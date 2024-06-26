Inflation in Russia accelerates to 0.22% from June 18 to June 24, statistics service says

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia for the period from June 18 to June 24, 2024 accelerated compared to the previous week and amounted to 0.22%, according to the Federal Statistics Service data.

A week earlier - from June 11 to June 17, inflation was 0.17%.

Since the beginning of June, consumer prices in Russia have increased by 0.58%, since the beginning of the year they grew by 3.82%.

In annual terms, inflation as of June 24, 2024 (according to calculations using average daily data for this and last year on similar dates) amounted to 8.55%.

In the reporting period, prices for canned meat and fruit and berries for baby food increased by 0.6%, prices for granulated sugar and cookies went up 0.4%.

Lamb, butter, dry milk formula for baby food, wheat bread rose in price by 0.3%, beef, sausages, sausages, half-smoked and boiled-smoked sausages, canned vegetables for baby food, frozen fish, pasteurized milk, sour cream, cottage cheese, black tea and rye bread rose in price by 0.2%.

Prices for chicken meat, boiled sausages, margarine, sunflower oil, wheat flour, table salt, rice and vodka went up 0.1%.

Prices for fruits and vegetables increased by 1.4%. In particular, potatoes rose in price by 7.6%, cucumbers - by 3.2%, apples - by 1.8%, carrots - by 1.4 %.

Tomatoes fell in price by 2.6%, onions and beets - by 1%, white cabbage - by 0.9% and bananas - by 0.7%. Price for chicken eggs dropped by 1.1%, price for buckwheat decreased by 0.3%, Pork and sterilized milk fell in price by 0.2% and 0.1% respectively.

As for certain types of essential non-food goods, prices for sanitary pads and toothbrushes grew by 0.4%, prices for toothpastes increased by 0.3%, toilet soap and dry pet food went up in price by 0.1%). Prices for toilet paper and washing powders decreased by 0.1%.

Among other non-food products, smartphones went up in price by 0.8%, prices for electric vacuum cleaners dropped by 0.3%.

Prices for motor gasoline increased by 0.4%, price for diesel fuel went up by 0.2%.