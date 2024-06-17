Real effective exchange rate of ruble up 2.1% in May — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The real effective exchange rate (REER) of the ruble against currencies of Russia’s main trade partners adjusted for inflation ticked up by 2.1% month on month in May 2024, according to data released by the Central Bank.

The rate edged up by 2.3% annually in January - May 2024.

In May 2024, the real effective ruble rate gained 2.8% against the dollar (0.6% from the year start) and increased by 1.8% against the euro against the prior month (up 2.4% from the year beginning).

The rate is computed on the basis of rates of Russia’s key trading partners in accordance with shares of these countries in the national foreign trade turnover.