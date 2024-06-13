India interested in Russian rare minerals mining technologies — newspaper

NEW DELHI, June 13. /TASS/. The Indian Ministry of Coal is holding talks with Russia on provision of technologies for rare minerals mining and expansion of partnership in this area as part of the strategy of attracting investments and developing cooperation in exploration, a ministry’s spokesperson told The Business Standard newspaper.

"The first round of consultations was held earlier this month. We are seeking Russian technology and their collaboration in exploring and mining minerals in India," the official said, cited by the news outlet.

India is opening doors to foreign investments in its mining projects by inviting Russian specialists. This capital inflow can stimulate innovations and production and create many new jobs in the mining sector, the ministry’s spokesperson added.