St. Petersburg to open direct air service with India this year — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The direct air service between St. Petersburg and India is planned to be established this year, Governor Alexander Beglov told TASS in an interview on the verge of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The government of St. Petersburg continues working with foreign partners on opening of new direct flights from the Pulkovo [Airport] and increasing the frequency of flights at operating lines. In particular, the direct air service will link St. Petersburg and India this year," the governor said.

The Pulkovo Airport has the passenger traffic restored after the coronavirus pandemic and introduction of Western sanctions with the support of the city and is now second in the country, Beglov added.