Uzbekistan, Russia agree on increase in gas, oil supplies

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Russia and Uzbekistan have agreed upon the increase of Russian oil and gas supplies and the upgrade of the Uzbek gas transport system, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Agreements are in place to upgrade the gas transport system, increase volumes of gas, oil and petroleum products," Mirziyoyev said.

Russia and Uzbekistan will also scale up cooperation in innovative technologies, the leaders of the two countries said in their joint statement in conclusion of the state visit of the Russian President to the Republic.