MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Plenty of countries want to do business with Russia and the country can therefore get along without Western intermediaries in trade, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Made in Russia 2023 international export forum.

"Full mane countries want to do business with us, trade and invest in Russia. I am confident we will learn together to do without Western intermediaries and ensure access to international market on the basis of our own foreign trade infrastructure or the one created together with partners," the Prime Minister said.

"The progress is seen on this matter, and the sound one," Mishustin added.