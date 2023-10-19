Cosmos Hotel Group to rebrand 10 hotels in four Russian cities

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Cosmos Hotel Group will rename 10 hotels that previously operated under the Radisson Blu, Park Inn by Radisson and Olympia Garden brands in four Russian cities as Cosmos, the group’s press service told TASS.

"In October 2023, Cosmos Hotel Group will do some major rebranding at 10 hotels previously operating under the Radisson Blu, Park Inn by Radisson and Olympia Garden brands. In accordance with the long-term franchising agreement reached with Radisson Hotel Group, nine hotels will begin operating under the Cosmos brands in collaboration with Radisson Individuals," the statement says.

The ten hotels in question are located in Yekaterinburg, Moscow, Murmansk and St. Petersburg. Cosmos Hotel Group bought them from Wenaas Hotel Russia in March 2023. According to the president of Cosmos Hotel Group, Alexander Biba, renaming the hotels will strengthen the group’s own brand.

Managing Director of Radisson Hotel Group in Russia Violetta Romero de Torres welcomed the partnership with Cosmos Hotel Group and further work with the Radisson Individuals brand.