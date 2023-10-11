Global economy moving to multipolar model — Putin

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The world’s economy is gradually shifting towards a multi-polar model with several growth centers, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week.

The head of state noted importance of holding a forum where experts from Russia and foreign countries can discuss together trends and prospects of the global energy sector and exchange opinions about tasks the world’s fuel and energy segment is facing.

"It is particularly important at present, when the global economy is moving to a multipolar model with several centers of growth operating, and the place, the role and the significance of each country is determined by how it perceives this deep and irreversible processes," the Russian leader said.

The role of countries will also be determined by their efficiency in standing for their economic, industrial and energy sovereignty, Putin noted.