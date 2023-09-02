China to boost trade in services with Belt and Road countries — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. China plans to boost trade in services with the countries of the Belt and Road initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a video address to the participants of a meeting on trade in services that’s taking place on the sidelines of the China International Fair for Trade in Services.

"We will strengthen the linkage of development strategies and cooperation initiatives with other countries, and deepen cooperation with Belt and Road countries in trade in services and digital commerce," the Chinese president said in a speech broadcast by China Central Television.

According to Xi Jinping, Beijing is ready to promote innovations and exchanges in the service sector together with other countries to put the global economy on the path of sustainable recovery.

"We will create a more open and inclusive development environment and expand the network of high-class free-trade zones around the world," he continued to say.

Xi Jinping said he intends to intensify negotiations to allow foreign capital access to China's services market, for example, in telecommunications, tourism, law and professional examinations. He called for joint international efforts to protect the multilateral trade system.