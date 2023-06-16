Russia halves its holdings of US state debt in April

WASHINGTON, June 16. /TASS/. Russia reduced its holdings of the US sovereign debt from $77 million in March to $35 million in April, according to latest documents released by the US Department of the Treasury.

The figure stood at $75 million in February and at $67 million in January. This is well below the previous year’s figures, which stood at $629 million in December 2022 and at almost $2.1 billion in November 2022.

Russia's long-term US Treasury securities stood at $27 million ($68 million in March) in April, while short-term amounted to $8 million (8 million in March), the US agency said in its update.

Russia, once a significant holder of the US state debt, started its sell-off of US Treasury securities in spring 2018. In April 2018, Russian holdings were nearly halved - from some $96 billion to $48.7 billion. Next month, in May 2018, the figure further dropped to $14.9 billion.

Japan remained the biggest holder of the US state debt in April 2023, with approximately $1.13 trillion dollars, followed by China with $868.9 billion and the United Kingdom with $680.7 billion.