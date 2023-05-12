Bank of Russia developing bill enabling foreign banks to open offices in country

ST. PETERSBURG, May 11. /TASS/. The bill enabling foreign lenders to open offices in Russia is under development now, State Secretary - Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Alexey Guznov told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

"[It is] under development, the discussion is underway," he said. "Considering the fact that there is a pattern that enables insurance companies to do it, this being one approach, there are also other proposals. So I expect public discussion already in near future," the official added.

There is an interest in opening offices in Russia, according to Guznov. "Many countries show interest, first of all our traditional partners both within the BRICS framework and within the EAEU framework," he said, adding that Russia’s task "is to create the best legal basis."

