Ruble, yuan already replacing dollar in mutual settlements — Russian Finance Minister

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The ruble and yuan are already replacing the dollar in mutual settlements between Russia and China, it all comes down to this, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said speaking at an education marathon event on Monday.

When asked if the ruble or yuan could replace the dollar, he replied:

"We are already looking at this. For better or worse, I think, this is the current situation. This is our currency. <...> It is replacing [dollar] already. If we look at the structure of trade between Russia and China, now more than 70% - it is already in our national currencies," the minister said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an article for the People's Daily newspaper, said that the share of settlements in national currencies between Russia and China is growing.

Putin called trade and economic partnership one of the priorities of the two countries and noted that by the end of 2022, the volume of bilateral trade had doubled and reached $185 billion.