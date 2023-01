Russian Railways transports over 1 bln passengers in 2022

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Russian Railways transported over 1.14 bln passengers in 2022, which is 7.8% more than in 2021, the press service of the Russian Railways holding reported on Monday.

"In total, over 1,135.8 bln passengers were transported in 2022 (+7.8% compared to 2021), including 1,027.4 bln passengers (+6.8%) along suburban routes (+6.8%) and more than 108.3 mln passengers (+17.8%) - long-distance routes," Russian Railways said.

Passenger turnover of the Russian Railways network in 2022 increased by 18.8% compared to 2021 and reached 122.9 bln passenger-kilometers, including 31.4 bln passenger-kilometers for suburban routes (+8.5% compared to 2021) and 91.5 bln passenger-kilometers for long-distance routes (+ 22.8%).

At the same time, around 95 mln passengers were transported in December 2022 (+6.7% year-on-year). Passenger turnover in December 2022 amounted to 9.1 bln passenger-km, which represents 27.7% annual growth.