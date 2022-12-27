Putin signs decree on tit-for-tat measures against Russian oil price cap

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on application of special economic measures in view of the price cap set by some countries for Russian oil products and oil.

Measures are introduced "in connection with unfriendly and contradicting international law actions of the United States and foreign states and international organizations joining them" and for the purpose of safeguarding Russian national interests, the document reads.

The document will come into force from February 1, 2023 and will be in effect until July 1 of the next year.