China's Hainan launches island-wide gas pipeline network

HAIKOU, July 27. /TASS/.

China Oil&Gas Piping Network Corp. has launched a pipeline network covering the entire Hainan province, allowing regular supplies of natural gas from the west of the island to the east coast, reported Xinhua.

According to the media outlet, this is the first time China is implementing such a large-scale energy project, which covers a large land area, separated from the rest of the country by a sea strait. The length of this system, capable of transporting energy carriers in the volume of 4.1 billion cubic meters per year, amounts to 875 km. This gas pipeline complex is designed for hydrocarbons produced both on the shelf and on the mainland, and guarantees their delivery in both liquefied and gaseous states.

"Now we will be able to meet the demand of the local consumer much better, first of all, it concerns industrial enterprises," said Wang Bin, an official representative of the Hainan division of China Oil&Gas Piping Network Corp. According to him, the unified pipeline system on Hainan began to operate after a new section with a length of 289 km was put into operation last week.

As the local authorities clarified, now, thanks to the gas pipeline, regular deliveries of natural gas will be organized to the city of Wenchang (northeast of the island), where one of the four China's cosmodromes is located. Moreover, new opportunities for the development of industry and services will also appear in the city of Qionghai (east of the province), where the world famous Boao Forum for Asia is held annually.