Testing of fully unmanned vehicles on Russia’s roads to begin in 2021

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved a set of measures for phased commissioning of unmanned vehicles without a test engineer in the cabin. Their testing on public roads will begin in 2021, the Ministry of Transport said.

The set of measures provides for the pilot commercial operation of highly automated vehicles in individual constituent entities of Russia, the statement said. The measures will allow, in the period from 2021 to 2024, to create the necessary legal conditions for introduction of such vehicles to the transport complex, the ministry added.

"Adoption of this document underlines the government’s intention to develop regulation for autonomous transport and create conditions for active development of the industry," Yandex told TASS commenting on the news.