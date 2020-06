NOVO-OGAREVO, June 2. /TASS/. Implementation cost of the Russia-wide economic recovery plan in 2020-2021 will total about 5 trillion rubles ($72.7 bln), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday.

The plan prepared by the Cabinet contains about 500 specific measures. "Its implementation cost in about two years will total around 5 trillion rubles ($72.7 bln)," Mishustin said.