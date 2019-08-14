Construction of terminal G at Sheremetyevo airport may start in 2024

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The construction of Terminal G at the Moscow based Sheremetyevo Airport may start in 2024, Sergey Papkov, Deputy General Director of the airport for construction, told reporters.

"I think so," he said responding to the question of whether the construction of the terminal will begin in 2024-2025.

The top manager added that the construction project is currently under development.

Papkov also said that he launch of the third runway at Sheremetyevo Airport has been postponed until the end of 2020.

"At the end of 2020," he said, answering a relevant question.