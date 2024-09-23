6,000 terrorist cell members neutralized in North Caucasus over 25 years

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. More than 67,000 special operations have been carried out by the United Group of Forces to carry out counter-terrorist activities in Russia's North Caucasus region over 25 years, a total of about 6,000 participants and accomplices of terrorist cells have been neutralized and detained, Lieutenant General Vladimir Makeyev, commander of the group, told TASS.

"The United Group of Forces for counter-terrorist operations in the North Caucasus Region has conducted more than 67,000 special and preventive measures, resulting in the neutralization and detention of nearly 6,000 participants and accomplices of terrorist cells. Additionally, more than 10,000 weapons, 45,000 explosive devices, and 1.5 million rounds of small arms ammunition have been seized," he said.

According to Makeyev, over this period, 4,000 infrastructure facilities of criminal groups and approximately 2 tons of explosives have also been discovered and destroyed.

This year, the United Group of Forces for counter-terrorist operations in the North Caucasus Region marks 25 years since its establishment. The group was created in 1999 in response to the invasion of the Republic of Dagestan by international terrorists. Today, its primary mission remains the prevention of terrorism and extremism. The Russian National Guard, along with cooperating agencies, continues to conduct search operations in areas where former gang bases were located and provides force support for operational activities. According to the Russian National Guard's press service, the group's personnel are also currently engaged in combat tasks in the special military operation zone. Around 100 servicemen and employees have already been honored with state and departmental awards for their professionalism, courage, and personal bravery.