MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. US companies and firms controlled by the Moldovan president are involved in the transportation of biomaterials from Ukraine via Moldova in the interests of American laboratories, Chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Chemical, and Biological Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that logistics companies Gamma Logistics and Aerotranscargo, controlled by the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, as well as by the Chisinau medical institutions and Western mediation organizations, provide escort to biological cargoes from Ukraine," he pointed out at a briefing on the United States’ military biological activities.

According to Kirillov, it has been established that "dangerous goods from the Ukrainian side to Moldova are exported by BioPartners, a subsidiary of an American company of the same name." "Q2 Solution, a subsidiary of one of the Pentagon's largest suppliers, is also involved in the logistics process. We have evidence of the company's fulfilling contracts worth more than $22 million under the US Department of Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) programs," he went on to say.

The Russian general also named those who work for Ukrainian and US companies and are directly involved in the export of biomaterials. "Among them were Andrey Gorkavchuk and Svetlana Stefanenko, directors of the Kiev office of BioPartners, which supplied the US with cryocontainers of biological material from Ukrainian citizens. Marianna Gredil and Lyudmila Gorodnyaya, employees of the American branch of the same company, specialize in providing legal support for the export of biomaterials in circumvention of legislation. They supervised collaboration with US organizations and Big Pharma companies within clinical trials of experimental drugs. Kakhaber Zaalishvili oversees the collection of clinical and pathoanatomical material and is involved in the organization of clinical trials in Ukraine," Kirillov specified.

According to him, these people made it possible for the US Department of Defense "to use Moldova as a transit point for the export of biological material from Ukrainian citizens." "American pharmaceutical companies, carrying out dubious medical and clinical trials and affiliated with the Pentagon, were the end beneficiaries," he emphasized.