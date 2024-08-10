MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North has delivered a strike on mercenaries from the "Foreign Legion" in the Volchansk and Liptsy area, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the military agency, the enemy lost up to 95 troops, four pickup trucks, two howitzers and a self-propelled artillery system.

Ukraine loses up to 125 troops in 24 hours in responsibility zone of Battlegroup East

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 125 personnel over the past 24 hours in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup East, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, the adversary has also lost seven motor vehicles and a howitzer.

Russian forces deliver strike on Ukrainian drone manufacturing facility

Russian forces have delivered a strike on a workshop producing unmanned aerial vehicles for the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency added that Russian aviation, drones, missile and artillery delivered hits on Ukrainian personnel and military hardware in 152 districts.

Ukraine loses up to 495 troops over day in responsibility zone of Battlegroup West

Russia’s Battlegroup West has repelled four attacks by Ukrainian assault groups, delivering strikes on five enemy brigades, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, the enemy lost up to 495 troops, a tank, an armored personnel carrier, five motor vehicles, a howitzer, a self-propelled artillery system and a field gun. Five field ammo depots have also been eliminated.

Russian air defense takes down 16 HIMARS rockets, 153 Ukrainian drones over day

Russian air defense systems have shot down 16 US-made HIMARS rockets over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, the air defenses also took down two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, four US-made Patriot missiles, as well as 153 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 97 drones outside of the special operation zone.

Overall, since the beginning of the special military operation, 637 aircraft, 278 helicopters, 29,660 drones, 563 anti-aircraft weapons systems, 17,011 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,399 multiple launch rocket system vehicles, 13,090 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 24,591 units of specialized automotive equipment have been eliminated, the military agency said.

Ukraine loses up to 680 troops in responsibility zone of Battlegroup South

Ukrainian forces have lost up to 680 personnel in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup South in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, the adversary has also lost four motor vehicles, four howitzers, a self-propelled artillery system and a field gun.

Ukrainian army loses up to 110 personnel in responsibility zone of Battlegroup Dnepr

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 110 troops in the responsibility zone of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It added that the adversary has also lost two units of armored hardware, six motor vehicles and two howitzers.

Ukraine loses up to 350 troops, tank in responsibility zone of Battlegroup Center

Russia’s Battlegroup Center has delivered a strike on Ukrainian units near Toretsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the military agency, the enemy lost up to 350 personnel, a tank, an armored personnel carrier, an armored fighting vehicle, three motor vehicles, three howitzers and a field gun.