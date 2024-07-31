Sky Warrior center creates multi-frequency anti-FPV drone jammer

DONETSK, July 31. /TASS/. Specialists of the Sky Warrior training center have developed a mobile electronic warfare unit that suppresses control of FPV drones on all relevant frequencies being used in the special operation zone, the center’s chief who introduced himself as Pastor - his call sign - has told the media.

"We have developed an electronic warfare system. More than 50 products have been dispatched to the frontline. Our equipment has displayed its capabilities. It works well against FPV drones, including drones on offset frequencies. Our enemies are now flying on frequencies from 337 MHz to 1100 MHz. All of these frequencies are available and we can jam them easily," Pastor said.

He stressed that at the moment the enemy had no resources to overcome the Sky Warrior's radio-electronic warfare protection.

According to Pastor, enemy drones are disabled and crash 300-400 meters away from the jamming equipment. They cannot get closer. The product comes in several configurations: a stationary unit for a motor vehicle and a man-portable kit for an infantryman - a box with straps weighing about 15 kg.

The jammer can be operated in three modes: activated manually for a short period of time to ward off an approaching drone, triggered automatically whenever a drone appears within its range, or stay turned on all the time.