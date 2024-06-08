Russian air defense systems eliminate 25 drones overnight

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have eliminated or intercepted 25 drones overnight, including over Crimea and the Krasnodar, Tula and Astrakhan regions, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

It added that two drones were eliminated over the Rostov Region, one unmanned aerial vehicle was wiped out and two intercepted over the Belgorod Region, and one drone was eliminated over the Bryansk Region.

Two unmanned motorboats eliminated in Black Sea heading to Crimea

Russian forces have wiped out two Ukrainian unmanned motorboats heading to Crimea, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The military agency added that a number of terror attacks using fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles had also been thwarted overnight.