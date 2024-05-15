General Lapin to command Leningrad Military District, General Kuzovlyov Moscow district

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Hero of Russia Colonel-General Alexander Lapin has been appointed commander of the Leningrad Military District, while Colonel-General Sergey Kuzovlyov will head the Moscow Military District.

That’s according to the Kremlin website that published a list of participants in a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, identifying their new roles.

Lapin previously served as first deputy commander and chief of staff of the Ground Forces. Kuzovlyov headed the Southern Military District.

Hero of Russia Colonel-General Gennady Anashkin has been appointed interim commander of the Southern Military District, while Lieutenant-General Alexander Sanchik has been appointed interim commander of the Eastern Military District.

Anashkin was commander of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army before his appointment. Sanchik served as chief of staff and first deputy commander of the Eastern Military District.