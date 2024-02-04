Ilyushin to manufacture civilian modification of II-76MD-90A transport plane

RIYADH /Saudi Arabia/, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Ilyushin Aviation Complex (incorporated into United Aircraft Corporation, or UAC) plans to launch the production of a civilian modification of the Il-76MD-90A transport plane, the company’s managing director, Daniil Brenerman, told TASS.

"We are now working on the civilian certification of this plane. The range of Il-76 planes of previous generations included civilian modifications meant for airlifting commercial cargoes and at least a hundred such aircraft are being operated worldwide. Bearing in mind what we can now offer in terms of flight characteristics and commercial efficiency, such planes are of great interest for operators," he said on the sidelines of the World Defense Show 2024.