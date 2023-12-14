US-led coalition violated Syrian airspace eight times in past day

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Aircraft of the US-led international coalition violated Syrian airspace eight times in the al-Tanf zone, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry) said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, eight violations were registered in the Al-Tanf area, committed by three pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft and a pair of Typhoon fighters of the coalition," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said, adding that such actions create dangerous precedents for air accidents or incidents and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace.

In a separate development, five shelling attacks on the Syrian armed forces were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone: one in the Aleppo Governorate and four in the Idllib Governorate. They were committed by the Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan terrorist groups (both outlawed in Russia).

The Russian military official added that one Syrian servicemen was injured when militants shelled positions of the Syrian armed forces near the settlement of Kafr Nabl.