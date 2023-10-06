Russia possesses military-technical capabilities for standoff with NATO — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Moscow has all necessary military-technical capabilities for deterring the NATO countries from attempting to carry out any dangerous plots against Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We will bolster our northwestern borders and we have every capability, both military-technical and others, to firmly ensure our security interests and discourage the NATO masterminds from carrying out any dangerous plots with regard to our country," the senior diplomat said.

In this connection, the high-ranking diplomat also pointed out the increased risks of inadvertent incidents and military pressure on Russia using "the territories of new [NATO] members." "This is about Finland, with which we have a shared 1,200-km border. And we see that already now Finland is beginning to perceive itself as a frontline country, blocking borders, creating some defensive fortifications where it is likely to station some foreign forces, or, at least, house US equipment at its warehouses," Grushko added.

"All of this creates a new military reality that we will respond to," he concluded.

Finland officially joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on April 4, 2023.