More than 325,000 contractors join Russian army in 2023 — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. More than 325,000 contractors have joined the Russian army this year, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting on manning the armed forces.

"We continue to work on supplementing the armed forces with contract servicemen and control combat and morale-bolstering activities," he said.

"From January 1 September 26 this year, more than 325,000 men have been enlisted," Medvedev pointed out.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that 1,000-1,500 were coming every day to sign contracts with the Russian Armed Forces. He pointed out that by mid-September 300,000 had signed military enlistment contracts.