Russian tech firm to unveil latest kamikaze drone at Army 2023 forum

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The latest Privet-82 (Hello-82) aircraft-type kamikaze drone will perform a demonstration flight at the Army 2023 international military-technical forum, the Oko Design Bureau (the drone’s developer) told TASS on Friday.

"The Oko Design Bureau will take part in the Army forum for the first time. A Privet-82 drone will carry out a demonstration flight at the Alabino practice range on August 18 as part of the forum," a spokesman for the tech firm said.

The Oko Design Bureau will also participate in the Dronebiathlon competition of producers on August 15, he said.

The latest drone is designed to be employed in counter-battery warfare and in assaults on strongholds. It was reported in June this year that a Privet-82 drone had successfully passed tests in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, wiping out an enemy stronghold.

The Oko Design Bureau is based in St. Petersburg. The tech firm that was set up in 2022 is engaged in developing and producing aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum will run at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. Over 60 states have confirmed the participation of their official military delegations in the forum.

The forum’s scientific and business program will include over 300 events to focus on the development of Russia’s armed forces and its defense industry and international military-technical cooperation, taking into account present-day realities. The forum will be open to specialists, foreign delegations and events under the scientific and business program on August 15-17. It will be open to the public on August 18-20. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.