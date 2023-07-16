Russian air defenses intercept three HIMARS rockets, two S-200 missiles – top brass

MOSCOW, July 16./TASS/. Russian air defenses have intercepted three HIMARS rockets, two S-200 missiles and downed 13 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Sunday.

"Air defense systems intercepted three HIMARS MRLS rockets and two S-200 surface-to-air missiles reequipped into attack weapons to hit ground targets in the past 24 hours," he said.

In addition, according to Konashenkov, 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near the settlements of Pilipovka in the Lugansk People's Republic, Tripolye in the Donetsk People's Republic, Pologi, Chapayevka, Azov, Tokmak and Lyubimovka in the Zaporozhye Region, as well as Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region.