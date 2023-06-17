Ukrainian army loses 235 men south of Donetsk, near Zaporozhye — top brass

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed up to 40 Ukrainian troops and two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems in the Kherson area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

Russian forces also destroyed up to 50 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day Konashenkov reported.

"Up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers were destroyed in 24 hours," the general said.

The Ukrainian army lost up to 235 men south of Donetsk and near Zaporozhye during one day, the spokesman said.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses totaled more than 235 Ukrainian servicemen, four tanks, two infantry fighting vehicles, 14 armored fighting vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and a D-20 howitzer," he said.

Russian forces also destroyed two Ukrainian air defense radars in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Kherson Region, the spokesman added.

"In the area of the settlements of Novopavlovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic and Tomarino of the Kherson Region two P-18 aerial target detection and tracking radars were destroyed," he said.

Russian combat aircraft shot down a Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter near Kramatorsk in the DPR, Konashenkov said Saturday.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 444 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 239 helicopters, 4,668 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, more than 10,000 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,124 multiple rocket launchers, Konashenkov reported.