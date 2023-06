MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Air defenses have shot down two aerial targets near Belgorod, the Belgorod Region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday.

"Our air defense system went into action over Belgorod. Two aerial targets were shot down as they approached the city. First responders are examining the impact on the ground," he said on Telegram.

Gladkov said, citing preliminary data, that no one was hurt.