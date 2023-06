MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry uploaded a video showing Russian forces wiping out the Ukrainian army’s foreign armor, including German-made Leopard tanks.

Russian forces presumably employed Vikhr anti-tank missile systems to cripple the Ukrainian armor in the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry reported earlier on Tuesday that Russian troops had destroyed eight Leopard tanks in the southern Donetsk area in repulsing a Ukrainian army attack.