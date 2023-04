BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. The People’s Liberation Army of China will hold military exercise in the South China Sea on April 27, the China Maritime Safety Administration announced Wednesday.

According to the statement, published on the agency’s website, the maneuvers will take place between 09:00 and 13:00 Beijing time in several areas. The Administration provided a list of coordinates, where presence of ships and vessels not involved in the exercise will be prohibited.