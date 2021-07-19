Russia to feature latest Orion-E reconnaissance drone at MAKS air show

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The latest Orion reconnaissance/strike drone will be on display at the MAKS-2021 air show that will open in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20, the press office of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) announced on Monday.

"The Kronshtadt Group will showcase the latest Orion-E unmanned aerial vehicle in its reconnaissance/strike version. Rosoboronexport’s partners will also be able to view air defense and electronic warfare systems that the company is promoting abroad. They include the latest Tor-E2 surface-to-air missile system and the mockups of the S-400 ‘Triumf’ and Antey-4000 anti-aircraft missile launchers on Almaz-Antey’s display stand along with the S-350 ‘Vityaz’ air defense system that will be featured at the exhibition for the first time," the press office informed.

Also, the Avtomatika Group will exhibit the Kupol and Pishchal counter-drone systems at the MAKS-2021 air show, the statement says.

Russia will also launch its latest aviation innovations into the skies during the MAKS exhibition, the press office said.

In particular, "the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic group will perform aerial stunts flying Su-35S and Su-30SM fighters, the group Sokoly Rossiyi (Falcons of Russia) will demonstrate interoperability and maneuvers aboard Su-27 jets while Strizhi (Swifts) will display the high potential of MiG-29 fighter aircraft," it said.

"The pilots of the Berkuty (Golden Eagles) aerobatic group will perform solo and group flights flying Mi-28N and Ka-52 helicopters," the press office revealed.