Russian Pacific Fleet warships wrap up visit to Sri Lanka

VLADIVOSTOK, December 3. /TASS/. A group of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s warships has wrapped up its business call at Sri Lanka, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"A group of the Pacific Fleet’s ships comprising the Pacific Fleet’s Order of Nakhimov Guards Missile Cruiser Flagship Varyag, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev and the medium sea tanker Pechenga has wrapped up its business call at the port of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka where it arrived on November 30," the press office said in a statement.

During their anchorage at the port, the Pacific Fleet ships fully replenished their fresh water and fuel supplies. The naval group departed from Vladivostok on November 1 for accomplishing tasks in the Asia-Pacific region, the press office said.