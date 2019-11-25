Shipbuilders to float out 2nd Project 636.3 sub for Russia’s Pacific Fleet on December 26

"The float-out of the second submarine Volkhov will take place on December 26," the chief executive stated.

ST. PETERSBURG, November 25. /TASS/. The Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest will float out the Project 636.3 second diesel-electric submarine Volkhov for the Pacific Fleet on December 26, Shipyard CEO Alexander Buzakov said on Monday.

The Admiralty Shipyard plans to lay down the fifth and sixth submarines for the Pacific Fleet next year, he added.

The Admiralty Shipyard transferred the Project 636.3 first submarine to the Pacific Fleet on Monday.

Overall, the Admiralty Shipyard (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation) will build six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines for Russia’s Pacific Fleet. The Admiralty Shipyard earlier constructed a series of six Project 636.3 submarines for the Black Sea Fleet. The Russian Navy Command is also considering building Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines for the Baltic Fleet.

Project 636.3 submarines (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II) are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tonnes. Due to its strong hull, the submarine has an operational depth of 240 meters and can dive to a maximum depth of 300 meters. Submarines of this Project have an operational range of up to 7,500 miles. They are armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles that are launched from torpedo tubes from the sub’s submerged position.

Project 636 submarines are considered among the world’s most noiseless underwater cruisers. They can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have their sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52 men.