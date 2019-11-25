First Project 636.3 submarine enters service with Russia’s Pacific Fleet

The St. Andrew’s (Russian naval) flag was raised on the submarine during a ceremony of its delivery to the Navy.

ST. PETERSBURG, November 25. /TASS/. The Admiralty Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest has delivered the first Project 636.3 submarine Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky designated for the Pacific Fleet to the Russian Navy.

"This remarkable series of ships continues. The submarines for the Pacific Fleet have already undergone some modernization <…> The most advanced solutions are incorporated in this ship. Today is a remarkable day because the Navy will get another combat ship and transfer it to the Pacific Fleet, which has long been waiting for the renewal of its submarine force," Chief of the Navy Main Staff, Navy First Deputy Commander-in-Chief Vice-Admiral Andrei Volozhinsky said at the submarine delivery ceremony.

Overall, the Admiralty Shipyard (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation) will build six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines for Russia’s Pacific Fleet. The Admiralty Shipyard earlier constructed a series of six Project 636.3 submarines for the Black Sea Fleet. The Russian Navy Command is also considering building Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines for the Baltic Fleet.

Project 636.3 submarines (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II) are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tonnes. Due to its strong hull, the submarine has an operational depth of 240 meters and can dive to a maximum depth of 300 meters. Submarines of this Project have an operational range of up to 7,500 miles. They are armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles that are launched from torpedo tubes from the sub’s submerged position.

Project 636 submarines are considered among the world’s most noiseless underwater cruisers. They can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have their sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52 men.