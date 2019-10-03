Russian shipbuilders to float out 2nd Project 636.3 sub for Pacific Fleet in December

ST. PETERSBURG, October 3. /TASS/. The submarine Volkhov, the second in a series of six Project 636.3 subs, which the Admiralty Shipyard is building for Russia’s Pacific Fleet, will be floated out in December, Shipyard CEO Alexander Buzakov said on Thursday.
"It will be floated out in December this year, already quite soon. It is due to be delivered [to the Pacific Fleet] by November 25, 2020," the chief executive said, replying to the corresponding question.
Project 636.3 submarines have been designed by the Rubin Central Design Bureau. Initially, the Shipyard built a series of six such submarines for the Black Sea Fleet. The work on the second series designated for the Pacific Fleet began on July 28, 2017 when the shipbuilders laid down two subs - the Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and the Volkhov.
The Project 636.3 (‘Varshavyanka’) is referred to the third generation of diesel-electric submarines. These subs are considered among the world’s most noiseless underwater cruisers. They can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have their sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52 men. They can dive to a depth of about 300 meters. The submarines of this class displace over 2,000 tonnes in their surface position and about 4,000 tonnes under the water. Varshavyanka-class subs are armed with Kalibr cruise missiles.