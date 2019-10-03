Russian shipbuilders to float out 2nd Project 636.3 sub for Pacific Fleet in December

ST. PETERSBURG, October 3. /TASS/. The submarine Volkhov, the second in a series of six Project 636.3 subs, which the Admiralty Shipyard is building for Russia’s Pacific Fleet, will be floated out in December, Shipyard CEO Alexander Buzakov said on Thursday.

"It will be floated out in December this year, already quite soon. It is due to be delivered [to the Pacific Fleet] by November 25, 2020," the chief executive said, replying to the corresponding question.