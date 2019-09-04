Joint production of Kalashnikovs will bring Russia-India ties to new level, says PM Modi

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The launch of a Russian-Indian joint venture, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited, for manufacturing AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles will bring bilateral cooperation in military and technical area to a new level, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

"As far as a joint venture on producing the AK-203 is concerned, it will enable us to bring our cooperation in the defense area beyond the narrow framework and create a reliable basis for developing our joint production," Modi said after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.