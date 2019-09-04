Russia, India plan to jointly produce military equipment — statement

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia and India plan to launch joint development and production of military equipment, spare parts and components, according to the statement "Through trust and partnership to new heights of cooperation" signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after talks in Vladivostok.
"The sides have declared their commitment to boosting cooperation in the defense sphere, including establishing joint development and production of military equipment, spare parts and components as well as improving the system of aftersales services, and continuing regular joint drills between the two countries’ military," the document reads.