Putin invites India to participate in implementation of LNG projects in Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Indian energy companies to participate in implementation of LNG projects in Russia - Far Eastern LNG and Arctic LNG 2.
"Indian partners hold 20% in Sakhalin 1 project. Indian energy concerns are also invited to participate in other promising projects, such as Far Eastern LNG and Arctic LNG 2," Putin told a press conference following the talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
The Far Eastern LNG project is being implemented under the production sharing agreement of the Sakhalin 1 project for the purpose of monetization of reserves and natural gas resources of Rosneft on the Sakhalin shelf and Sakhalin 1 partners (Rosneft with a 20% share, the US’ ExxonMobil with a 30% share, Japan’s SODECO - 30% share, and India’s ONGC - 20% share).
Arctic LNG 2 with the capacity of about 19.8 mln tonnes of LNG per year is Novatek's second LNG plant after Yamal LNG. The launch of the plant based on the Gydan fields is scheduled for 2022-2023.