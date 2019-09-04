Putin invites India to participate in implementation of LNG projects in Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Indian energy companies to participate in implementation of LNG projects in Russia - Far Eastern LNG and Arctic LNG 2.

"Indian partners hold 20% in Sakhalin 1 project. Indian energy concerns are also invited to participate in other promising projects, such as Far Eastern LNG and Arctic LNG 2," Putin told a press conference following the talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.